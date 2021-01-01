Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 9100T or Ryzen 3 4300U: what's better?

We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Core i3 9100T (desktop) against the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 4300U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4300U and 9100T
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100T
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 30.77 GB/s (82%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i3 9100T – 25 vs 35 Watt
  • More than 23° C higher critical temperature
  • 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1027 vs 887 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100T
5750
Ryzen 3 4300U +34%
7702
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100T
2871
Ryzen 3 4300U +17%
3347

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 9100T and AMD Ryzen 3 4300U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 23, 2019 January 6, 2020
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen 2
Model number i3-9100T -
Socket LGA-1151 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 5

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 3.1 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 0x 27x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache - 32K (per core)
L2 Cache - 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier - No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 35 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 82°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 9100T official page AMD Ryzen 3 4300U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 4300U or Intel Core i3 9100T?
