Intel Core i3 9100T vs AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Core i3 9100T (desktop) against the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 4300U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100T
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 30.77 GB/s (82%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i3 9100T – 25 vs 35 Watt
- More than 23° C higher critical temperature
- 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1027 vs 887 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
424
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1524
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2218
Ryzen 3 4300U +6%
2362
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5750
Ryzen 3 4300U +34%
7702
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
892
Ryzen 3 4300U +17%
1045
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2871
Ryzen 3 4300U +17%
3347
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i3-9100T
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 5
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.1 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|0x
|27x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|-
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|82°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 9100T official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 4300U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
