Intel Core i3 9100T vs i3 1005G1
We compared two CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Core i3 9100T (desktop) with 4-cores against the 1.2 GHz i3 1005G1 (laptop) with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100T
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.7 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1005G1
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i3 9100T – 15 vs 35 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- More than 18° C higher critical temperature
- 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 991 vs 887 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
412
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
939
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2218
Core i3 1005G1 +4%
2314
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100T +10%
5750
5244
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
892
Core i3 1005G1 +11%
992
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100T +49%
2871
1921
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|August 1, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|281 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i3-9100T
|i3-1005G1
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.1 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Multiplier
|0x
|12x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|82°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 9100T official page
|Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
