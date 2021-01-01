Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 9100T or Core i3 1005G1: what's better?

Intel Core i3 9100T vs i3 1005G1

Intel Core i3 9100T
VS
Intel Core i3 1005G1
Intel Core i3 9100T
Intel Core i3 1005G1

We compared two CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Core i3 9100T (desktop) with 4-cores against the 1.2 GHz i3 1005G1 (laptop) with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1005G1 and 9100T
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100T
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.7 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1005G1
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i3 9100T – 15 vs 35 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • More than 18° C higher critical temperature
  • 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 991 vs 887 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100T +10%
5750
Core i3 1005G1
5244
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100T +49%
2871
Core i3 1005G1
1921

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 9100T and i3 1005G1

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 August 1, 2019
Launch price - 281 USD
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Ice Lake
Model number i3-9100T i3-1005G1
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1526
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics G1

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 3.1 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.4 GHz
Multiplier 0x 12x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache - 64K (per core)
L2 Cache - 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier - No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 35 W 15 W
Max. temperature 82°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 9100T official page Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 -
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

