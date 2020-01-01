Intel Core i3 9100T vs i3 10100
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Core i3 9100T (desktop) against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100 (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100T
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i3 10100 – 35 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
- Newer - released 1 year later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- More than 18 °C higher critical temperature
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
- Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
455
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2309
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2250
Core i3 10100 +19%
2684
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5727
Core i3 10100 +58%
9030
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
934
Core i3 10100 +18%
1106
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2953
Core i3 10100 +44%
4243
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|May 1, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i3-9100T
|i3-10100
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.1 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|82°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 9100T official page
|Intel Core i3 10100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1