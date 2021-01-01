Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 9100T or Core i3 10100F: what's better?

We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Core i3 9100T against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10100F and 9100T
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100T
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i3 10100F – 35 vs 65 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100F
  • Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • More than 18° C higher critical temperature
  • 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
  • 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1072 vs 887 points
  • Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100T
2218
Core i3 10100F +18%
2623
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100T
5750
Core i3 10100F +53%
8773
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100T
2871
Core i3 10100F +29%
3695

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 9100T and i3 10100F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 October 10, 2020
Launch price - 79 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Comet Lake
Model number i3-9100T i3-10100F
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 4 8
Base Frequency 3.1 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.7 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 0x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache - 64K (per core)
L2 Cache - 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier - No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 35 W 65 W
Max. temperature 82°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 9100T official page Intel Core i3 10100F official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

