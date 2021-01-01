Intel Core i3 9100T vs i3 10100F
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Core i3 9100T against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100T
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i3 10100F – 35 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100F
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- More than 18° C higher critical temperature
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
- 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1072 vs 887 points
- Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
451
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2300
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2218
Core i3 10100F +18%
2623
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5750
Core i3 10100F +53%
8773
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
892
Core i3 10100F +21%
1079
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2871
Core i3 10100F +29%
3695
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|October 10, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|79 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i3-9100T
|i3-10100F
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.1 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|0x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|82°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 9100T official page
|Intel Core i3 10100F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1