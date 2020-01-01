Intel Core i3 9100T vs i3 10110U
We compared two CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Core i3 9100T (desktop) with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz i3 10110U (laptop) with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100T
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10110U
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i3 9100T – 15 vs 35 Watt
- More than 18 °C higher critical temperature
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
- Around 4.16 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
404
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
765
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2250
Core i3 10110U +5%
2367
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100T +41%
5727
4076
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100T +6%
934
884
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100T +67%
2953
1773
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|August 21, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i3-9100T
|i3-10110U
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.1 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Multiplier
|-
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|82°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|41.66 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 9100T official page
|Intel Core i3 10110U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
