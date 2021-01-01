Intel Core i3 9100T vs i3 1110G4
We compared two CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Core i3 9100T (desktop) with 4-cores against the 1.5-2.5 GHz i3 1110G4 (laptop) with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100T
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1110G4
- Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i3 9100T – 15 vs 35 Watt
- 49% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1323 vs 887 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More than 18° C higher critical temperature
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2204
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5732
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
894
Core i3 1110G4 +48%
1323
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100T +24%
2784
2250
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Model number
|i3-9100T
|i3-1110G4
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.1 GHz
|1.5-2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|2 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|7-15 W
|Max. temperature
|82°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 9100T official page
|Intel Core i3 1110G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1