We compared two CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Core i3 9100T (desktop) with 4-cores against the 1.7-3.0 GHz i3 1115G4 (laptop) with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1115G4 and 9100T
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100T
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
  • Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 45% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1285 vs 887 points
  • Consumes up to 20% less energy than the Core i3 9100T – 28 vs 35 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • More than 18° C higher critical temperature
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100T
2218
Core i3 1115G4 +23%
2719
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100T
5750
Core i3 1115G4 +11%
6385
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100T +19%
2871
Core i3 1115G4
2419

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 9100T and i3 1115G4

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 September 2, 2020
Launch price - 281 USD
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Tiger Lake UP3
Model number i3-9100T i3-1115G4
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 3.1 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.7 GHz 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 0x 17-30x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache - 96K (per core)
L2 Cache - 1256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier - No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 35 W 12-28 W
Max. temperature 82°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 9100T official page Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 1115G4 or i3 9100T?
