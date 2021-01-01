Intel Core i3 9100T vs i3 1115G4
We compared two CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Core i3 9100T (desktop) with 4-cores against the 1.7-3.0 GHz i3 1115G4 (laptop) with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100T
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
- Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 45% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1285 vs 887 points
- Consumes up to 20% less energy than the Core i3 9100T – 28 vs 35 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More than 18° C higher critical temperature
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
506
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
973
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2218
Core i3 1115G4 +23%
2719
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5750
Core i3 1115G4 +11%
6385
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
892
Core i3 1115G4 +46%
1301
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100T +19%
2871
2419
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|September 2, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|281 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i3-9100T
|i3-1115G4
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.1 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|0x
|17-30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|1256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|82°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 9100T official page
|Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
