Intel Core i3 9100T vs i3 7100

Intel Core i3 9100T
VS
Intel Core i3 7100
Intel Core i3 9100T
Intel Core i3 7100

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Core i3 9100T with 4-cores against the 3.9 GHz i3 7100 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7100 and 9100T
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100T
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 2-years and 4-months later
  • Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i3 7100 – 35 vs 51 Watt
  • Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i3 7100
  • More than 18° C higher critical temperature
  • More powerful Intel HD Graphics 630 integrated graphics: 0.44 vs 0.38 TFLOPS

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100T
2212
Core i3 7100 +7%
2375
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100T +29%
5685
Core i3 7100
4392
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100T +40%
2991
Core i3 7100
2139

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 9100T and i3 7100

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 January 3, 2017
Launch price - 117 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Kaby Lake
Model number i3-9100T i3-7100
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 HD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 3.1 GHz 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.7 GHz -
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 0x 39x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache - 64K (per core)
L2 Cache - 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 3MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier - No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 35 W 51 W
Max. temperature 82°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel HD Graphics 630
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 1150 MHz
Shading Units 192 192
TMUs 24 24
ROPs 3 3
Execution Units 24 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 9100T
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i3 7100 +16%
0.44 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-400, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 9100T official page Intel Core i3 7100 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

