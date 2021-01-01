Intel Core i3 9100T vs i3 7100
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Core i3 9100T with 4-cores against the 3.9 GHz i3 7100 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
60
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
12
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
46
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
41
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100T
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 2-years and 4-months later
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i3 7100 – 35 vs 51 Watt
- Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i3 7100
- More than 18° C higher critical temperature
- More powerful Intel HD Graphics 630 integrated graphics: 0.44 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2212
Core i3 7100 +7%
2375
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100T +29%
5685
4392
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
946
Core i3 7100 +3%
977
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100T +40%
2991
2139
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|January 3, 2017
|Launch price
|-
|117 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i3-9100T
|i3-7100
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|HD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.1 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|0x
|39x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|51 W
|Max. temperature
|82°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel HD Graphics 630
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|1150 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|192
|TMUs
|24
|24
|ROPs
|3
|3
|Execution Units
|24
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-400, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 9100T official page
|Intel Core i3 7100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
