Intel Core i3 9100T vs i3 9100
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Core i3 9100T against the 3.6 GHz i3 9100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
80
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
19
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
63
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
54
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100T
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i3 9100 – 35 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100
- More than 18 °C higher critical temperature
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
446
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1643
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2250
Core i3 9100 +14%
2567
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5727
Core i3 9100 +17%
6716
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
934
Core i3 9100 +18%
1106
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2953
Core i3 9100 +15%
3388
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|April 23, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|129 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i3-9100T
|i3-9100
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.1 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|82°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 9100T official page
|Intel Core i3 9100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
