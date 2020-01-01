Intel Core i3 9100T vs i3 9100F
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Core i3 9100T against the 3.6 GHz i3 9100F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100T
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i3 9100F – 35 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100F
- More than 18 °C higher critical temperature
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
418
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1186
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2250
Core i3 9100F +13%
2544
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5727
Core i3 9100F +21%
6942
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
934
Core i3 9100F +16%
1087
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2953
Core i3 9100F +24%
3673
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|April 23, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|122 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i3-9100T
|i3-9100F
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.1 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|82°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 9100T official page
|Intel Core i3 9100F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i5 1035G4 and Intel Core i3 9100T
- AMD Ryzen 5 3400G and Intel Core i3 9100T
- Intel Core i3 10100T and Intel Core i3 9100T
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 and Intel Core i3 9100F
- Intel Core i5 1035G4 and Intel Core i3 9100F
- Intel Core i7 1165G7 and Intel Core i3 9100F
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200G and Intel Core i3 9100F