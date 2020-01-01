Intel Core i3 9300 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i3 9300 against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3300X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
83
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
21
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
63
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
56
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9300
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- Consumes up to 5% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3300X – 62 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
- Newer - released 1 year later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
495
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2341
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2739
2735
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7283
Ryzen 3 3300X +77%
12872
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1125
Ryzen 3 3300X +16%
1309
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3828
Ryzen 3 3300X +46%
5570
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|April 21, 2020
|Launch price
|152 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i3-9300
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|62 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 9300 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3300X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
