We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i3 9300 against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences

Advantages of Intel Core i3 9300
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Consumes up to 44% less energy than the Core i3 9300 – 35 vs 62 Watt
  • Newer - released 5 months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 6.21 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 9300 +18%
2739
Ryzen 5 3400GE
2314
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9300
7283
Ryzen 5 3400GE +20%
8709
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9300 +31%
3828
Ryzen 5 3400GE
2924

Specs

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 23, 2019 September 30, 2019
Launch price 152 USD 149 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen 2
Model number i3-9300 -
Socket LGA-1151 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 11

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 4 8
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 33x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) -
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 2MB (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 12 nm
TDP 62 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 9300 official page AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE or Intel Core i3 9300?
