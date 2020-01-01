Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 9300 or Core i3 10100: what's better?

We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i3 9300 (desktop) against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100 (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of Intel Core i3 9300
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Consumes up to 5% less energy than the Core i3 10100 – 62 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
  • Newer - released 1 year later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 9300 +2%
2739
Core i3 10100
2684
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9300
7283
Core i3 10100 +24%
9030
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 9300 +2%
1125
Core i3 10100
1106
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9300
3828
Core i3 10100 +11%
4243

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 May 1, 2020
Launch price 152 USD -
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Comet Lake
Model number i3-9300 i3-10100
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 4 8
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 62 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 9300 official page Intel Core i3 10100 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

