Intel Core i3 9300T vs i3 10300
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i3 9300T (desktop) against the 3.7 GHz i3 10300 (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9300T
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i3 10300 – 35 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10300
- Newer - released 1 year later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- More than 18 °C higher critical temperature
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
- Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
464
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2332
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2404
Core i3 10300 +14%
2744
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6396
Core i3 10300 +46%
9307
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1010
Core i3 10300 +16%
1173
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3111
Core i3 10300 +50%
4681
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|143 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i3-9300T
|i3-10300
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|82°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 9300T official page
|Intel Core i3 10300 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
