Intel Core i3 9350K vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4 GHz Intel Core i3 9350K with 4-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
69
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
29
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
62
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
57
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9350K
- Newer - released 8 months later
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i3 9350K – 65 vs 91 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 6.21 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i3 9350K +28%
472
369
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1826
Ryzen 5 2600 +47%
2691
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 9350K +26%
2823
2244
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7845
Ryzen 5 2600 +68%
13192
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 9350K +26%
1239
980
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4221
Ryzen 5 2600 +29%
5439
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|September 11, 2018
|Launch price
|173 USD
|199 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i3-9350K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|Base Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|40x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|91 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 9350K official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1