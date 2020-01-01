Intel Core i3 9350K vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4 GHz Intel Core i3 9350K with 4-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9350K
- Newer - released 1 year later
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- Consumes up to 4% less energy than the Ryzen 5 2600X – 91 vs 95 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 6.21 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i3 9350K +13%
472
418
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1826
Ryzen 5 2600X +66%
3035
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 9350K +19%
2823
2378
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7845
Ryzen 5 2600X +77%
13885
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 9350K +20%
1239
1035
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4221
Ryzen 5 2600X +36%
5738
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|April 19, 2018
|Launch price
|173 USD
|229 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i3-9350K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|Base Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|40x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|91 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 9350K official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i3 9350K and Intel Core i5 1035G1
- AMD Ryzen 5 2600X and AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- AMD Ryzen 5 2600X and AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- AMD Ryzen 5 2600X and Intel Core i7 10700K
- AMD Ryzen 5 2600X and Intel Core i5 10600K
- AMD Ryzen 5 2600X and Intel Core i3 10100
- AMD Ryzen 5 2600X and AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- AMD Ryzen 5 2600X and AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
- AMD Ryzen 5 2600X and AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
- AMD Ryzen 5 2600X and Intel Core i5 10400F