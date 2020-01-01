Intel Core i3 9350K vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4 GHz Intel Core i3 9350K with 4-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9350K
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- Consumes up to 4% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600X – 91 vs 95 Watt
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Around 10.18 GB/s (27%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
472
Ryzen 5 3600X +4%
489
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1826
Ryzen 5 3600X +111%
3854
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 9350K +6%
2823
2675
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7845
Ryzen 5 3600X +133%
18308
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1239
1244
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4221
Ryzen 5 3600X +63%
6869
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|173 USD
|249 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i3-9350K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|Base Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|40x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|91 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 9350K official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
