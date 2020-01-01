Intel Core i3 9350K vs i3 8350K
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 4 GHz Intel Core i3 9350K against the 4 GHz i3 8350K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9350K
- Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i3 9350K +6%
472
444
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9350K +9%
1826
1677
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 9350K +12%
2823
2515
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9350K +14%
7845
6907
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 9350K +6%
1239
1166
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9350K +9%
4221
3865
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|October 5, 2017
|Launch price
|173 USD
|168 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i3-9350K
|i3-8350K
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|40x
|40x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|91 W
|91 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 9350K official page
|Intel Core i3 8350K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
