Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 9350K or Core i3 9100F: what's better?

Intel Core i3 9350K vs i3 9100F

Intel Core i3 9350K
Intel Core i3 9350K
VS
Intel Core i3 9100F
Intel Core i3 9100F

We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 4 GHz Intel Core i3 9350K against the 3.6 GHz i3 9100F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 9100F and 9350K
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9350K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100F
  • Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i3 9350K – 65 vs 91 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9350K +57%
1826
Core i3 9100F
1160
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 9350K +13%
2823
Core i3 9100F
2505
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9350K +16%
7845
Core i3 9100F
6758
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 9350K +15%
1239
Core i3 9100F
1074
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9350K +16%
4221
Core i3 9100F
3627

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 9350K and i3 9100F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 April 23, 2019
Launch price 173 USD 122 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Coffee Lake
Model number i3-9350K i3-9100F
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 4 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 40x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 91 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 9350K official page Intel Core i3 9100F official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 9100F or i3 9350K?
EnglishРусский