Intel Core i3 9350KF vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 4 GHz Intel Core i3 9350KF against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9350KF
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer - released 9 months later
- Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i3 9350KF – 65 vs 91 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 6.21 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i3 9350KF +21%
476
394
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9350KF +26%
1837
1456
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 9350KF +28%
2877
2254
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9350KF +11%
8055
7253
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 9350KF +30%
1215
933
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9350KF +47%
4305
2933
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|September 30, 2019
|Launch price
|179 USD
|99 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i3-9350KF
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|40x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|91 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 9350KF official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
