Intel Core i3 9350KF vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4 GHz Intel Core i3 9350KF with 4-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
86
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
39
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
76
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
69
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9350KF
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Newer - released 6 months later
- Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i3 9350KF – 65 vs 91 Watt
- Around 10.18 GB/s (27%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
476
Ryzen 5 3600 +1%
481
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1837
Ryzen 5 3600 +95%
3583
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 9350KF +10%
2877
2616
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8055
Ryzen 5 3600 +122%
17906
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1215
Ryzen 5 3600 +6%
1282
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4305
Ryzen 5 3600 +71%
7365
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|179 USD
|199 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i3-9350KF
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|Base Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|40x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|91 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 9350KF official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT vs Intel Core i3 9350KF
- Intel Core i5 9600K vs Intel Core i3 9350KF
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200G vs Intel Core i3 9350KF
- Intel Core i7 10750H vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i5 10600K vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i5 10500 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i5 10300H vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600