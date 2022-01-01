Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 9350KF or Ryzen 7 5700U: what's better?

Intel Core i3 9350KF vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700U

Intel Core i3 9350KF
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
Intel Core i3 9350KF
AMD Ryzen 7 5700U

We compared two CPUs: the 4.0 GHz Intel Core i3 9350KF (desktop) with 4-cores against the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700U (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5700U and 9350KF
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9350KF
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
  • Consumes up to 73% less energy than the Core i3 9350KF – 25 vs 91 Watt
  • Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9350KF
4835
Ryzen 7 5700U +87%
9051
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9350KF
7529
Ryzen 7 5700U +116%
16275
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9350KF
4265
Ryzen 7 5700U +46%
6243
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 9350KF and AMD Ryzen 7 5700U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 7, 2019 January 12, 2021
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Coffee Lake Lucienne
Model number i3-9350KF -
Socket LGA-1151 FP6
Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 4 16
Base Frequency 4.0 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 40x 18x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 91 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Boost Clock - 1900 MHz
Shading Units - 512
TMUs - 32
ROPs - 8
TGP - 15 W

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 9350KF official page AMD Ryzen 7 5700U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

