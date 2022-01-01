Intel Core i3 9350KF vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
We compared two CPUs: the 4.0 GHz Intel Core i3 9350KF (desktop) with 4-cores against the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700U (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9350KF
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
- Consumes up to 73% less energy than the Core i3 9350KF – 25 vs 91 Watt
- Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 9350KF +2%
1296
1265
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4835
Ryzen 7 5700U +87%
9051
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 9350KF +4%
2748
2631
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7529
Ryzen 7 5700U +116%
16275
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 9350KF +7%
1266
1185
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4265
Ryzen 7 5700U +46%
6243
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Lucienne
|Model number
|i3-9350KF
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|4
|16
|Base Frequency
|4.0 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|40x
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|91 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|512
|TMUs
|-
|32
|ROPs
|-
|8
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 9350KF official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
