Intel Core i3 N305 vs AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

Intel Core i3 N305
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
Intel Core i3 N305
AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0 GHz Intel Core i3 N305 with 8-cores against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5300U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i3 N305 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5300U and N305
Advantages of Intel Core i3 N305
  • Newer - released 2-years later
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1096 vs 1000 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
  • Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 N305 +8%
1207
Ryzen 3 5300U
1118
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 N305
3579
Ryzen 3 5300U +28%
4592
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 N305 +10%
1091
Ryzen 3 5300U
989
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 N305 +23%
4605
Ryzen 3 5300U
3741
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 N305 and AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake Zen 2 (Lucienne)
Model number i3-N305 -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (32EU) Radeon RX Vega 6

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores - 4
P-Threads - 8
Base Frequency (P) 0 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) - 3.8 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 1800 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.9 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 8 4
Total Threads 8 8
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 18x 26x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
Socket BGA-1744 FP6
TDP 9-15 W (configurable) 10-25 W (configurable)
Peak temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Radeon RX Vega 6
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 256 384
TMUs 16 24
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 45 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 N305
0.74 TFLOPS
Ryzen 3 5300U
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-4800 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 16 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 1 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 N305 official page AMD Ryzen 3 5300U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 9 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 5300U or Intel Core i3 N305?
