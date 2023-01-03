Intel Core i3 N305 vs AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0 GHz Intel Core i3 N305 with 8-cores against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5300U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i3 N305 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
53
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
20
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
82
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
44
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 N305
- Newer - released 2-years later
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1096 vs 1000 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 N305 +8%
1207
1118
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
3579
Ryzen 3 5300U +28%
4592
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2358
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9877
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 N305 +10%
1091
989
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 N305 +23%
4605
3741
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Zen 2 (Lucienne)
|Model number
|i3-N305
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 6
CPU
|P-Cores
|-
|4
|P-Threads
|-
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|0 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|-
|3.8 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1800 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.9 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|8
|4
|Total Threads
|8
|8
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|26x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP6
|TDP
|9-15 W (configurable)
|10-25 W (configurable)
|Peak temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|384
|TMUs
|16
|24
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|45 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-4800
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|1
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 N305 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 5300U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|9
|12
