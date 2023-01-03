Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 N305 or Ryzen 3 5425U: what's better?

Intel Core i3 N305 vs AMD Ryzen 3 5425U

Intel Core i3 N305
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 5425U
Intel Core i3 N305
AMD Ryzen 3 5425U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0 GHz Intel Core i3 N305 with 8-cores against the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5425U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i3 N305 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5425U and N305
Advantages of Intel Core i3 N305
  • Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5425U
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1315 vs 1096 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 N305
1091
Ryzen 3 5425U +20%
1308
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 N305
4605
Ryzen 3 5425U +3%
4732
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 N305 and AMD Ryzen 3 5425U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake -
Model number i3-N305 -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (32EU) Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores - 4
P-Threads - 8
Base Frequency (P) 0 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) - 4.1 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 1800 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.9 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 8 4
Total Threads 8 8
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 18x 27x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
Socket BGA-1744 FP6
TDP 9-15 W (configurable) 15 W
Peak temperature 105°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) AMD Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 1600 MHz
Shading Units 256 384
TMUs 16 24
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 45 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 N305
0.74 TFLOPS
Ryzen 3 5425U
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-4800 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 16 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 1 2
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 N305 official page AMD Ryzen 3 5425U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 9 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i3 N305 or Intel Core i3 1115G4
2. Intel Core i3 N305 or Intel Core i3 1215U
3. Intel Core i3 N305 or Intel Core i3 1210U
4. Intel Core i3 N305 or Intel Core i5 1335U
5. Intel Core i3 N305 or Intel Core i3 1305U
6. AMD Ryzen 3 5425U or Intel Core i5 1135G7
7. AMD Ryzen 3 5425U or Intel Core i5 1235U
8. AMD Ryzen 3 5425U or AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
9. AMD Ryzen 3 5425U or Intel Core i3 1215U
10. AMD Ryzen 3 5425U or AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 5425U or Intel Core i3 N305?
Promotion
EnglishРусский