We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0 GHz Intel Core i3 N305 with 8-cores against the 2.0 GHz Celeron N5095 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i3 N305 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between N5095 and N305
Advantages of Intel Core i3 N305
  • Newer - released 2-years later
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 70% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1096 vs 645 points
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 N305 +96%
1214
Celeron N5095
619
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 N305 +66%
3633
Celeron N5095
2184
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 N305 +70%
1101
Celeron N5095
647
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 N305 +138%
4661
Celeron N5095
1962
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 N305 and Celeron N5095

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2023 January 1, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake Jasper Lake
Model number i3-N305 N5095
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (32EU) UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores - 4
P-Threads - 4
Base Frequency (P) 0 GHz 2.0 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.8 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.9 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 8 4
Total Threads 8 4
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 18x 20x
L1 Cache 96K (per core) -
L2 Cache 2MB (shared) 384K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1338
TDP 9-15 W (configurable) 15 W
Peak temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 750 MHz
Shading Units 256 256
TMUs 16 16
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 32 16
TGP 45 W 6 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 N305
0.74 TFLOPS
Celeron N5095
0.24 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-4800 DDR4-2933, LPDDR4x-2933
Memory Size 16 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 1 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 N305 official page Intel Celeron N5095 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 9 8

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron N5095 or Core i3 N305?
