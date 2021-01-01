Intel Core i5 10200H vs AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 10200H against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10200H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 43% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1089 vs 759 points
- Around 10.04 GB/s (28%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 10200H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- More powerful Radeon Vega 8 integrated graphics: 1.13 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
868
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
3497
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10200H +15%
2433
2124
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10200H +6%
8364
7868
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10200H +43%
1077
751
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10200H +68%
3919
2337
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 1, 2020
|January 6, 2019
|Launch price
|250 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-H
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-10200H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|512
|TMUs
|24
|32
|ROPs
|3
|8
|Execution Units
|24
|8
|TGP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10200H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
