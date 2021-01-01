Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 10200H or Ryzen 5 3500U: what's better?

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 10200H against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3500U and 10200H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10200H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 43% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1089 vs 759 points
  • Around 10.04 GB/s (28%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 10200H – 15 vs 45 Watt
  • More powerful Radeon Vega 8 integrated graphics: 1.13 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
  • More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10200H +15%
2433
Ryzen 5 3500U
2124
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10200H +68%
3919
Ryzen 5 3500U
2337

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10200H and AMD Ryzen 5 3500U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 1, 2020 January 6, 2019
Launch price 250 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake-H Zen+
Model number i5-10200H -
Socket BGA-1440 FP5
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x 21x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 12 nm
TDP 45 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units 192 512
TMUs 24 32
ROPs 3 8
Execution Units 24 8
TGP 15 W 65 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 10200H
0.38 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 3500U +197%
1.13 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10200H official page AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3500U or Intel Core i5 10200H?
