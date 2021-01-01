Intel Core i5 10200H vs AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 10200H against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3550H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10200H
- Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 10.04 GB/s (28%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i5 10200H – 35 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
364
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1691
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10200H +21%
2556
2116
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10200H +10%
8980
8150
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
708
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2248
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 1, 2020
|January 6, 2019
|Launch price
|250 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen+
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10200H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3550H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1