We compared two CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 10200H (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3600 and 10200H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10200H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
  • Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600 – 45 vs 65 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1236 vs 1093 points
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
  • Around 1.88 GB/s (4%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10200H
8564
Ryzen 5 3600 +112%
18139
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10200H
1093
Ryzen 5 3600 +14%
1244
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10200H
4142
Ryzen 5 3600 +67%
6936

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10200H and AMD Ryzen 5 3600

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 1, 2020 July 7, 2019
Launch price 250 USD 199 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake-H Zen 2
Model number i5-10200H -
Socket BGA-1440 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 3.8 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 -
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz -
Shading Units 192 -
TMUs 24 -
ROPs 3 -
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 10200H
0.38 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 3600
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10200H official page AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core i5 10200H?
