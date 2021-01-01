Intel Core i5 10200H vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 10200H (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
71
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
43
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
70
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
64
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10200H
- Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600 – 45 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1236 vs 1093 points
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
- Around 1.88 GB/s (4%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1321
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9656
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2494
Ryzen 5 3600 +4%
2591
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8564
Ryzen 5 3600 +112%
18139
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1093
Ryzen 5 3600 +14%
1244
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4142
Ryzen 5 3600 +67%
6936
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 1, 2020
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|250 USD
|199 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-H
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-10200H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|3.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|192
|-
|TMUs
|24
|-
|ROPs
|3
|-
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10200H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
