Intel Core i5 10200H vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 10200H with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10200H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 44% less energy than the Core i5 10200H – 25 vs 45 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1178
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7098
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10200H +2%
2508
2464
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8571
Ryzen 5 5500U +55%
13304
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1081
Ryzen 5 5500U +2%
1098
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3878
Ryzen 5 5500U +26%
4888
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 1, 2020
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake-H
|Lucienne
|Model number
|i5-10200H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1050 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|448
|TMUs
|24
|28
|ROPs
|3
|7
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10200H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
