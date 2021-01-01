Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 10200H or Ryzen 5 5600H: what's better?

Intel Core i5 10200H vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

Intel Core i5 10200H
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
Intel Core i5 10200H
AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 10200H with 4-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600H and 10200H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10200H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600H – 45 vs 54 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
  • More powerful Radeon RX Vega 7 integrated graphics: 1.108 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 25% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1360 vs 1089 points
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10200H
2433
Ryzen 5 5600H +23%
2982
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10200H
8364
Ryzen 5 5600H +113%
17803
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10200H
1077
Ryzen 5 5600H +25%
1343
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10200H
3919
Ryzen 5 5600H +55%
6085

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10200H and AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 1, 2020 January 12, 2021
Launch price 250 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake-H Zen 3
Model number i5-10200H -
Socket BGA-1440 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x 33x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 1600 MHz
Shading Units 192 448
TMUs 24 28
ROPs 3 7
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 10200H
0.38 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600H +192%
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10200H official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i5 10200H vs i7 10750H
2. Intel Core i5 10200H vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
3. Intel Core i5 10200H vs i5 10300H
4. Intel Core i5 10200H vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
5. Intel Core i5 10200H vs Intel Core i5 11300H
6. AMD Ryzen 5 5600H vs Ryzen 5 3600
7. AMD Ryzen 5 5600H vs Intel Core i7 9750H
8. AMD Ryzen 5 5600H vs Ryzen 5 4600H
9. AMD Ryzen 5 5600H vs Intel Core i5 1135G7
10. AMD Ryzen 5 5600H vs Ryzen 7 5800H

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H or Intel Core i5 10200H?
EnglishРусский