Intel Core i5 10200H vs AMD Ryzen 7 4700U

Intel Core i5 10200H
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
Intel Core i5 10200H
AMD Ryzen 7 4700U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 10200H with 4-cores against the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4700U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4700U and 10200H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10200H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Newer - released 8-months later
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 10200H – 15 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Around 22.47 GB/s (49%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10200H
8980
Ryzen 7 4700U +56%
14024
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10200H and AMD Ryzen 7 4700U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 1, 2020 January 6, 2020
Launch price 250 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake Zen 2
Socket BGA-1440 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 7

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x 20x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10200H official page AMD Ryzen 7 4700U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 4700U or Intel Core i5 10200H?
