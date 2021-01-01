Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 10200H or Ryzen 9 4900H: what's better?

Intel Core i5 10200H vs AMD Ryzen 9 4900H

Intel Core i5 10200H
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 4900H
Intel Core i5 10200H
AMD Ryzen 9 4900H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 10200H with 4-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 4900H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4900H and 10200H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10200H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Newer - released 6-months later
  • Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 9 4900H – 45 vs 54 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 4900H
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Around 22.47 GB/s (49%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
  • 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1207 vs 1089 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10200H
2433
Ryzen 9 4900H +11%
2694
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10200H
8364
Ryzen 9 4900H +125%
18834
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10200H
1077
Ryzen 9 4900H +11%
1191
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10200H
3919
Ryzen 9 4900H +82%
7138

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10200H and AMD Ryzen 9 4900H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 1, 2020 March 16, 2020
Launch price 250 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake-H Zen 2
Model number i5-10200H -
Socket BGA-1440 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x 33x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) -
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 1750 MHz
Shading Units 192 512
TMUs 24 32
ROPs 3 8
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 10200H
0.38 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 4900H
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10200H official page AMD Ryzen 9 4900H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 9750H vs i5 10200H
2. AMD Ryzen 5 4600H vs Intel Core i5 10200H
3. Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs i5 10200H
4. Intel Core i7 11850H vs i5 10200H
5. Intel Core i5 11300H vs Intel Core i5 10200H
6. Intel Core i7 9750H vs AMD Ryzen 9 4900H
7. Intel Core i7 10875H vs AMD Ryzen 9 4900H
8. AMD Ryzen 9 5900X vs Ryzen 9 4900H
9. AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS vs Ryzen 9 4900H
10. AMD Ryzen 9 5900H vs Ryzen 9 4900H

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 4900H or Intel Core i5 10200H?
EnglishРусский