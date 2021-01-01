Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 10200H or Core i3 1115G4: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 10200H with 4-cores against the 1.7-3.0 GHz i3 1115G4 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1115G4 and 10200H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10200H
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
  • More powerful Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 integrated graphics: 0.84 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i5 10200H – 28 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1232 vs 1089 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10200H and i3 1115G4

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 1, 2020 September 2, 2020
Launch price 250 USD 281 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake-H Tiger Lake UP3
Model number i5-10200H i3-1115G4
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics G4

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x 17-30x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 45 W 12-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units 192 384
TMUs 24 24
ROPs 3 12
Execution Units 24 48
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 10200H
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i3 1115G4 +121%
0.84 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10200H official page Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

