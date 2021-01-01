Intel Core i5 10200H vs i3 1115G4
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 10200H with 4-cores against the 1.7-3.0 GHz i3 1115G4 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10200H
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
- More powerful Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 integrated graphics: 0.84 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i5 10200H – 28 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1232 vs 1089 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1354
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2521
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2433
Core i3 1115G4 +13%
2761
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10200H +30%
8364
6428
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1077
Core i3 1115G4 +13%
1218
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10200H +53%
3919
2558
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 1, 2020
|September 2, 2020
|Launch price
|250 USD
|281 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-H
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i5-10200H
|i3-1115G4
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Iris Xe Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|17-30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|384
|TMUs
|24
|24
|ROPs
|3
|12
|Execution Units
|24
|48
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10200H official page
|Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1