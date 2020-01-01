Intel Core i5 10210U vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 10210U (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200G (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10210U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3200G – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 2.05 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10210U +6%
419
394
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1300
Ryzen 3 3200G +12%
1456
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2259
2254
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6497
Ryzen 3 3200G +12%
7253
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10210U +12%
1044
933
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10210U +5%
3074
2933
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|September 30, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|99 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-10210U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.66 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10210U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i5 10210U or Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Intel Core i5 10210U or Intel Core i5 10300H
- Intel Core i5 10210U or AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
- Intel Core i5 10210U or Intel Core i5 1035G7
- Intel Core i5 10210U or Intel Core i7 1165G7
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200G or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200G or Intel Core i3 10100
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200G or Intel Core i5 1035G1
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200G or Intel Core i3 1005G1