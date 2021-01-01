Intel Core i5 10210U vs AMD Ryzen 3 3250U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 10210U with 4-cores against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3250U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10210U
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3250U – 15 vs 25 Watt
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 49% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 965 vs 646 points
- 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3250U
- Newer - released 5-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10210U +34%
414
310
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10210U +72%
1302
757
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10210U +17%
2289
1951
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10210U +55%
6619
4284
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10210U +49%
974
654
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10210U +100%
3088
1544
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-10210U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon RX Vega 3
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|12-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.66 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10210U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3250U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
