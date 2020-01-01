Intel Core i5 10210U vs AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 10210U against the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 4300U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10210U
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 26.61 GB/s (64%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
419
Ryzen 3 4300U +4%
437
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1300
Ryzen 3 4300U +20%
1566
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2259
Ryzen 3 4300U +6%
2403
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6497
Ryzen 3 4300U +22%
7949
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10210U +4%
1044
1001
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3074
Ryzen 3 4300U +3%
3164
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-10210U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon Vega 5
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|27x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.66 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10210U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 4300U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
3 (100%)
Total votes: 3
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U vs Intel Core i5 10210U
- Intel Core i7 10510U vs i5 10210U
- Intel Core i5 1035G4 vs i5 10210U
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs i5 10210U
- AMD Ryzen 5 4600U vs Intel Core i5 10210U
- Intel Core i5 8250U vs AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
- AMD Ryzen 5 3550H vs Ryzen 3 4300U
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
- AMD Ryzen 5 4600U vs Ryzen 3 4300U
- Intel Core i3 1005G1 vs AMD Ryzen 3 4300U