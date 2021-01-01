Intel Core i5 10210U vs AMD Ryzen 3 5400U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 10210U against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5400U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10210U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 3 5400U – 15 vs 25 Watt
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5400U
- Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
404
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1273
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2230
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6489
Ryzen 3 5400U +88%
12219
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10210U +5%
932
886
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2518
Ryzen 3 5400U +45%
3643
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|January 7, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i5-10210U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.66 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10210U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 5400U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1