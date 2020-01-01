Intel Core i5 10210U vs AMD Ryzen 5 2500U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 10210U against the 2 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2500U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10210U
- Newer - released 1 year and 10 months later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
- Around 5.9 GB/s (16%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10210U +17%
407
348
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1275
Ryzen 5 2500U +1%
1290
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10210U +21%
2241
1856
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6403
Ryzen 5 2500U +3%
6586
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10210U +34%
1035
771
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10210U +12%
3024
2711
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|October 26, 2017
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen
|Model number
|i5-10210U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.66 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10210U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
