Intel Core i5 10210U vs AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 10210U (laptop) against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3400G (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10210U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3400G – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 2.05 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
419
419
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1300
Ryzen 5 3400G +52%
1975
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2259
Ryzen 5 3400G +6%
2396
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6497
Ryzen 5 3400G +46%
9477
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10210U +6%
1044
987
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3074
Ryzen 5 3400G +28%
3933
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|149 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-10210U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon RX Vega 11
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.66 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10210U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3400G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
