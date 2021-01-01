Intel Core i5 10210U vs AMD Ryzen 5 3450U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 10210U against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3450U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10210U
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3450U – 15 vs 35 Watt
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3450U
- Newer - released 5-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
414
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1302
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10210U +12%
2289
2052
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6619
Ryzen 5 3450U +11%
7345
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
974
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3088
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|January 1, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-10210U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|12-35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.66 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10210U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3450U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
