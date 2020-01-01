Intel Core i5 10210U vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 10210U with 4-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10210U
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600HS – 15 vs 35 Watt
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 26.61 GB/s (64%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer - released 5-months later
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1100 vs 965 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
419
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1296
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2306
Ryzen 5 4600HS +7%
2471
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6572
Ryzen 5 4600HS +118%
14327
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
969
Ryzen 5 4600HS +14%
1100
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3105
Ryzen 5 4600HS +105%
6355
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|January 7, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-10210U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.66 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10210U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
