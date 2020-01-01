Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 10210U or Ryzen 5 4600HS: what's better?

Intel Core i5 10210U vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS

Intel Core i5 10210U
Intel Core i5 10210U
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS
AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 10210U with 4-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4600HS and 10210U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10210U
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600HS – 15 vs 35 Watt
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 26.61 GB/s (64%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer - released 5-months later
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1100 vs 965 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10210U
6572
Ryzen 5 4600HS +118%
14327
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10210U
3105
Ryzen 5 4600HS +105%
6355

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10210U and AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released August 21, 2019 January 7, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake Zen 2
Model number i5-10210U -
Socket BGA-1528 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 1.6 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 16x 30x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.66 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10210U official page AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Ryzen 5 4500U and Core i5 10210U
2. Core i7 10510U and Core i5 10210U
3. Core i5 1035G4 and Core i5 10210U
4. Core i5 1035G1 and Core i5 10210U
5. Ryzen 5 4600U and Core i5 10210U
6. Core i7 9750H and Ryzen 5 4600HS
7. Ryzen 7 3750H and Ryzen 5 4600HS
8. Ryzen 5 4600U and Ryzen 5 4600HS

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS or Intel Core i5 10210U?
EnglishРусский