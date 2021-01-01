Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 10210U or Ryzen 5 5600H: what's better?

Intel Core i5 10210U vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 10210U with 4-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600H and 10210U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10210U
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600H – 15 vs 45 Watt
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
  • Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 47% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1390 vs 948 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10210U
2518
Ryzen 5 5600H +142%
6095

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10210U and AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released August 21, 2019 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake Zen 3
Model number i5-10210U -
Socket BGA-1528 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 1.6 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 16x 33x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.66 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10210U official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H or Intel Core i5 10210U?
