Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 10210U or Ryzen 5 5625U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 10210U vs AMD Ryzen 5 5625U

Intel Core i5 10210U
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
Intel Core i5 10210U
AMD Ryzen 5 5625U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 10210U with 4-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5625U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5625U and 10210U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
  • Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
  • Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 47% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1422 vs 965 points
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10210U
2923
Ryzen 5 5625U +179%
8151
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10210U
2220
Ryzen 5 5625U +28%
2834
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10210U
6396
Ryzen 5 5625U +130%
14714
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10210U
3114
Ryzen 5 5625U +91%
5934
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10210U and AMD Ryzen 5 5625U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released August 21, 2019 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake Barcelo
Model number i5-10210U -
Socket BGA-1528 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 620 Radeon Vega 7

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 1.6 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 16x 23x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 620 AMD Radeon Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1800 MHz
Shading Units 192 448
TMUs 24 28
ROPs 3 7
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 10210U
0.38 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5625U
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.66 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10210U official page AMD Ryzen 5 5625U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

Сompetitors

1. Ryzen 5 5500U vs Core i5 10210U
2. Core i5 1035G1 vs Core i5 10210U
3. Core i7 1165G7 vs Ryzen 5 5625U
4. Ryzen 5 5500U vs Ryzen 5 5625U
5. Ryzen 7 5700U vs Ryzen 5 5625U
6. Core i5 1235U vs Ryzen 5 5625U
7. Core i5 1240P vs Ryzen 5 5625U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5625U or Intel Core i5 10210U?
Promotion
EnglishРусский