Intel Core i5 10210U vs AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G

Intel Core i5 10210U
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
Intel Core i5 10210U
AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G

We compared two CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 10210U (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4650G and 10210U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10210U
  • Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G – 15 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer - released 11-months later
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1203 vs 969 points
  • Around 2.05 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10210U and AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released August 21, 2019 July 21, 2020
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake Zen 2
Model number i5-10210U -
Socket BGA-1528 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 620 Radeon Vega 7

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 1.6 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 16x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 620 Radeon Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 192 448
TMUs 24 28
ROPs 3 7
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 10210U
0.38 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.66 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10210U official page AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

