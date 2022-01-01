Intel Core i5 10210U vs AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
We compared two CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 10210U (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10210U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G – 15 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer - released 11-months later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1203 vs 969 points
- Around 2.05 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
881
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +43%
1264
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2906
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +220%
9304
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2247
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +19%
2683
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6454
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +156%
16497
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
976
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +23%
1205
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3001
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +119%
6570
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|July 21, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-10210U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|448
|TMUs
|24
|28
|ROPs
|3
|7
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.66 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10210U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
