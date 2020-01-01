Intel Core i5 10210U vs AMD Ryzen 7 2700U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 10210U against the 2.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 2700U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10210U
- Newer - released 1 year and 10 months later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 5.9 GB/s (16%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10210U +12%
407
362
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1275
Ryzen 7 2700U +11%
1421
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10210U +33%
2241
1686
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6403
Ryzen 7 2700U +3%
6581
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10210U +47%
1035
702
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10210U +35%
3024
2240
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|October 26, 2017
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen
|Model number
|i5-10210U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon Vega 10
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|22x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.66 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10210U official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 2700U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i5 10210U vs i7 1065G7
- Intel Core i5 10210U vs i5 10300H
- Intel Core i5 10210U vs AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
- Intel Core i5 10210U vs i5 1035G7
- Intel Core i5 10210U vs i7 1165G7
- AMD Ryzen 7 2700U vs Intel Core i7 10750H
- AMD Ryzen 7 2700U vs Ryzen 5 3500U
- AMD Ryzen 7 2700U vs Ryzen 7 3700U
- AMD Ryzen 7 2700U vs Intel Core i7 8550U
- AMD Ryzen 7 2700U vs Intel Core i7 1165G7