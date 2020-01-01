Intel Core i5 10210U vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
We compared two CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 10210U (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700X (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10210U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3700X – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Has 26 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 6.02 GB/s (14%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
407
Ryzen 7 3700X +21%
494
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1275
Ryzen 7 3700X +276%
4793
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2241
Ryzen 7 3700X +19%
2667
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6403
Ryzen 7 3700X +255%
22742
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1035
Ryzen 7 3700X +24%
1280
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3024
Ryzen 7 3700X +180%
8465
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|329 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-10210U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.66 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10210U official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
