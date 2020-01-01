Intel Core i5 10210U vs AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 10210U against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3750H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10210U
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3750H – 15 vs 35 Watt
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Newer - released 8 months later
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 5.9 GB/s (16%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10210U +19%
419
352
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1300
Ryzen 7 3750H +39%
1805
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 10210U +4%
2259
2174
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6497
Ryzen 7 3750H +32%
8570
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 10210U +23%
1044
852
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3074
Ryzen 7 3750H +14%
3494
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|January 6, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|1100 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-10210U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon RX Vega 10
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.66 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10210U official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3750H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
2 (40%)
3 (60%)
Total votes: 5
Сompetitors
- Ryzen 5 4500U vs Core i5 10210U
- Core i7 10510U vs Core i5 10210U
- Core i5 1035G4 vs Core i5 10210U
- Core i5 1035G1 vs Core i5 10210U
- Ryzen 5 4600U vs Core i5 10210U
- Ryzen 7 4800HS vs Ryzen 7 3750H
- Ryzen 5 4500U vs Ryzen 7 3750H
- Ryzen 5 4600H vs Ryzen 7 3750H
- Core i7 10510U vs Ryzen 7 3750H
- Core i7 1165G7 vs Ryzen 7 3750H