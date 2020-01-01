Intel Core i5 10210U vs AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 10210U with 4-cores against the 2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4700U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10210U
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 26.61 GB/s (64%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
419
Ryzen 7 4700U +14%
476
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1300
Ryzen 7 4700U +106%
2684
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2259
Ryzen 7 4700U +15%
2606
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6497
Ryzen 7 4700U +118%
14135
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1044
Ryzen 7 4700U +2%
1066
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3074
Ryzen 7 4700U +38%
4246
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-10210U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.66 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10210U official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 4700U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
