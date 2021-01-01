Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 10210U or Ryzen 7 5700U: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 10210U with 4-cores against the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5700U and 10210U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10210U
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Around 26.61 GB/s (64%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer - released 5-months later
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1159 vs 978 points
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10210U
2856
Ryzen 7 5700U +224%
9249
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 10210U
2905
Ryzen 7 5700U +101%
5832

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 10210U and AMD Ryzen 7 5700U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released August 21, 2019 January 12, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake Zen 2
Model number i5-10210U -
Socket BGA-1528 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 620 Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 1.6 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 16x 18x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 620 Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 1750 MHz
Shading Units 192 512
TMUs 24 32
ROPs 3 8
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 10210U
0.38 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5700U
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.66 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 10210U official page AMD Ryzen 7 5700U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5700U or Intel Core i5 10210U?
