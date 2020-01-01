Intel Core i5 10210U vs AMD Ryzen 9 4900H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 10210U with 4-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 4900H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10210U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Ryzen 9 4900H – 15 vs 45 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 4900H
- Newer - released 7 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 26.61 GB/s (64%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
407
Ryzen 9 4900H +28%
521
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1275
Ryzen 9 4900H +241%
4343
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2241
Ryzen 9 4900H +22%
2725
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6403
Ryzen 9 4900H +203%
19379
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1035
Ryzen 9 4900H +14%
1178
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3024
Ryzen 9 4900H +124%
6777
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|March 16, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-10210U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.6 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|16x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.66 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 10210U official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 4900H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
